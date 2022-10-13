‘There’s no college experience any more’: Students walk out of lectures to highlight cost of living crisis

Thousands of students walked out of their lectures on Thursday today to protest at the cost of living crisis. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

On good days Eric Watchorn commutes three hours a day between his home in Carlow and the Grangegorman campus of Technological University Dublin. On bad days it takes up to five hours.

“It’s just extremely tiring, standing around train stations,” says Watchorn, a second year game design student, who finally found accommodation last week. “Often, you’re not home until 8pm. There’s no time to go to anything like clubs or society events. You’re constantly thinking about what train to get next.”

He was one of thousands of college students across the State who walked out of lectures today in a protest organised by students’ unions to highlight the cost of living and accommodation crisis facing young people. Students left lecture theatres at 11.11am and gathered in college squares, with signs such as “no keys, no degrees” and “students over profit”.

TU Dublin students’ union president Brian Jordan, who addressed students gathered at the central quad of the university’s Grangegorman campus, said measures announced in last month’s budget would do little to ease the “unsustainable” burden on students.

“It is basically unaffordable to live in Dublin for many students,” he said.

“They are missing lectures, missing labs, they have to cherry-pick what to go to. Failure rates are increasing. Students don’t get the quality college experience they deserve. They can’t get involved in the students’ union or societies or anything,” he said.

Eric Watchorn, a second year game design student at TU Dublin

He said that in extreme circumstances, some students are travelling from as far away as Mayo because they cannot afford a place to live in the capital.

“They are choosing what days they go to college, they are couch-surfing. PhD and international students are living in hostels, because they just can’t find accommodation, let alone affordable accommodation.”

Speaking on Thursday, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris acknowledged that pressure on students and families, but said the Budget provided “unprecedented” support for students.

“This is the first budget in 27 years that has reduced college fees, that will see every student in receipt of grants get a double payment ... and will see grants increase by at least 10 per cent from January,” he said.

Mr Harris said he will also bring proposals to Cabinet shortly to boost the supply of student accommodation on college campuses. It is understood that this will involve the State part-funding the construction in return for “affordable” beds.

Many universities have planning permission for purpose-built accommodation but say they have not been able to progress them due to rising construction costs.

Brian Jordan, however, said these measures were “tokenistic” and did nothing to boost the supply of affordable accommodation.

Watchorn, meanwhile, said he finally moved out of home last week - but is paying almost €1,500 for accommodation about a half an hour away from TU Dublin. It means, he says, working long hours on weekends.

“It is about 10 to 12 hours a day working,” he said. “We just need more housing and more affordable options. You’d almost rent a shed for €2,000 a month, it’s just ridiculous.”

Students speak out on the impact of rising cost of living and accommodation crisis

‘I work about 16 hours a week’

Tim Giblin, a first-year electrical engineering student, from Knocklyon in Dublin

Tim Giblin, a first-year electrical engineering student, from Knocklyon in Dublin, works three days a week as a caretaker to pay for the cost of going to college.

The hours, he says, interfere with his study and the chance to take part in college club and society events.

“I work about 16 hours a week, and try to balance study and going out,” he says. “On a Monday I finish college at 4pm, I’m home at 6pm and end up working until nine. I’ve assignments to do, quizzes, and try to cram it all in on one day.”

‘There’s nothing out there for students, the options are gone’

Eva Hunter, a third-year drama student at TU Dublin from Slane, Co Meath.

Eva Hunter, a third-year drama student from Slane, Co Meath, said she wanted to live close to college this year but could not find a place to live.

“I’ve been looking with several groups of friends for ages. One place was €1,300 a month — but there’s nothing out there for students, the options are gone. Even if I wanted to drive, it’s €9 a day to park in Smithfield. So, I get the bus. It can take an hour and a half in traffic.

“Yesterday, I was up at 6.20am to get the bus in time for a 9am lecture. You’re tired, finish at 6pm, and have to rush to get a bus, and you’re home after 8pm,” she said.

“I try working on my assignments on the bus, but it’s so difficult to concentrate on a packed bus. When you get home, you want to relax, but you’ve to get straight back into the work.”

‘Part-time work interferes with study’

Louise Moore, a third year biomedical molecular diagnostics student at TU Dublin from Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Louise Moore, a third year biomedical molecular diagnostics student from Leixlip, Co Kildare, said she commutes an hour each day and works as a sales assistant.

“I’m lucky that I’m just commuting an hour or so — many are travelling much longer. College is becoming less accessible. The cost of everything is going up. I work weekends. If I had more time during the week, I would do that, but you need time to study. It’s about 15-20 hours.

“It interferes with study: there are late nights, you have to really focus on time management. You have to make sure there is a social aspect to college as well, but it is difficult to balance it all. This is an intense course.”

‘I am one of the lucky ones’

Ciara McKenna, a third-year biomedical molecular diagnostics student at TU Dublin.

Ciara McKenna, a third-year biomedical molecular diagnostics student, said she is fortunate to live at home.

“I am one of the lucky ones. I live at home and work a part-time job, so I don’t qualify for Susi. You want to be independent and not reliant on parents in your 20s, but it’s not possible nowadays.”

She says she narrowly missed out on qualifying for a grant and that making ends meet is a struggle.

“When I come to college and have to pay for food, books, lab equipment, that comes out of my own wallet. The part-time job at weekends doesn’t actually cover that.

“Next semester we’re on work placement. Most aren’t paid, so we’re expected to balance a full-time job as well as additional college work. Many of these jobs are out in Meath and Kildare, and we’re expected to commute. We don’t get a stipend for that. That is as big worry for many of us.”