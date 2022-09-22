Graduate profile: ‘have an open mind’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I’m 24, from Newbridge in Kildare. I am currently working on the marketing team as part of Lidl’s graduate programme. I’ve always had a passion for marketing, so I knew I wanted to study it in college. Following a successful Leaving Certificate at Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge, I studied marketing in DIT on Aungier Street.

How did you find out about the grad programme?

I found out about the graduate programme mostly through college. They would advise us on how to apply and what opportunities were coming up. I would see ads for it online too.

I was working for Lidl in their Newbridge regional distribution centre for several years as a desk clerk before the programme, so I really wanted to stay within the company.

What is the graduate programme like?

I’m really enjoying the experience so far. It’s brilliant to get the opportunity to gain exposure to all areas of the business. As part of my training plan, I’ll spend time working on several teams across the department including marketing production, digital and social and campaigns teams. Everyone is really helpful, and you have the opportunity to learn so much from your peers who have years of experience in your business area.

Explain what the work experience was like

For the duration of my graduate programme, I have been based in the head office in Dublin. However, all new employees and graduates must complete some store training when you join the company – no matter your role or level. It’s so valuable to have this time in store as it is so important to understand the day-to-day operations of the business.

All graduates complete their store training at the beginning of the programme, so they can work this experience into their specific role. I found this to be extremely valuable, especially with my existing warehouse experience.

I’ve always felt comfortable to ask questions and find out more about the areas of the business which interest me. I really think you get out of it, what you put in.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

After the programme, I know I want to continue my career in marketing. The programme has shown me what it is like to work in a full-time marketing role, and I have loved it. I think the hands-on experience I’ve gained in different areas of the marketing function will really benefit my development and career progression.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My advice to graduates applying to the programme would be to have an open mind. The area you thought may be your favourite could be the complete opposite - be open to a change of opinion. I would also say to ask questions, because it’s such an important part of career progression and get involved as much as possible in all the training days provided.