Fourteen school teachers on administrative leave, Department of Education says

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says it is in the interest of parents, children and school staff that any teacher investigation 'happens swiftly and that decisions are made swiftly'. Photograph: Tom Honan

Seven primary school and seven secondary school teachers are currently on administrative leave, pending investigation, according to figures from the Department of Education.

Administrative leave is a temporary leave of absence, with full pay, which may be granted when it is necessary for a teacher to be absented from work in order for an investigation to be carried out.

A total of 14 primary and seven post-primary teachers were on administrative leave last year while there were 14 primary and nine post-primary teachers on such leave in 2020.

The length of time a teacher is on administrative leave varies and is determined by the board of management of the school, the department said.

Dealt with ‘expeditiously’

The cost of any substitute teacher is borne by the Department of Education, it said. The figures do not include teachers employed by education and training boards.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it believes while administrative leave may sometimes be necessary, “it should only be used in exceptional circumstances”.

“Where administrative leave is necessary, cases should be dealt with as expeditiously as possible,” an ASTI spokeswoman said.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it was in the interest of parents, children and school staff that “any such investigation happens swiftly and that decisions are made swiftly”.

“It is important to have mechanisms like this but you want it to be resolved. Whatever the outcome, you want to see it resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

High standard

The Cork South Central TD said it was encouraging the figures were “not too high” and that administrative leave was “probably a mechanism that is necessary”.

“Obviously, like any profession you’ll have exceptions, but the standard of Irish teachers is very high and I think they typically have a very good relationship with parents and children generally,” he added.

“It is encouraging that there aren’t many [teachers on administrative leave]; obviously any incident is more than you would want.”

Secondary school teacher Enoch Burke was last week refused a High Court injunction which would have paved the way for his release from Mountjoy Prison and his return to a school which has placed him on paid administrative leave pending a disciplinary process.

Mr Burke has been in prison since September 5th for breaching an injunction directing him to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.