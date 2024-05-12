Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this week’s edition we report how students at UCD have established a pro-Palestine encampment at Belfield; Ireland’s Eurovision contestant Bambie Thug has accused an Israeli broadcaster of ‘inciting violence’ against them; ‘Cyclists are just lumped in with general traffic’: Change is coming for Dublin’s dangerous junctions; We look at last week’s Trinity College protest and how it is a big win for student activism; A report from the US - protesting students will not be shamed, badgered or bribed into silence; TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonight; hree big international headwinds that could derail Ireland and more...

UCD students establish pro-Palestine encampment at Belfield: The camp was established on Saturday evening at the main lake at the south Dublin campus by UCD Students’ Union (UCDSU) and the college’s Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) group.

Bambie Thug accuses Israeli broadcaster of ‘inciting violence’ against them: The Taoiseach has hailed the “stunning” performance of Ireland’s Bambie Thug after the artist finished in sixth place on 278 points in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, the country’s best result for almost 25 years.

‘Cyclists are just lumped in with general traffic’: Change is coming for Dublin’s dangerous junctions. In 2011 the Dublin Cycling Campaign highlighted what it considered to be the most dangerous junctions in Dublin. These were places where cyclists were left unprotected from vehicles and particularly vulnerable to collision with cars, buses or lorries. One in four cycling fatalities occur at junctions. We ask: Can changes to traffic design make cycling in the city safer?

The Irish Times view on the Trinity College protest: a big win for student activism: In the ebb and flow of political history, protest by students often appears to have had an impact disproportionate to the numbers involved. Some of that may have as much to do with myth as reality, but there is no doubt that student activism moved the dial on issues such as civil rights, the Vietnam war and apartheid.

Report from the US: From where I live in Harlem, you could hear the screaming of sirens as legions of police descended on Columbia University. The protests against Israel’s war on Gaza on campus have grown since last October, each version met with increasing escalation from the university administration.

TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonight - Derek Mooney explores climate catastrophe while young offenders Conor and Jock return to our screens.

Three big international headwinds that could derail Ireland: The rest of this year looks set to be marked by more geopolitical volatility. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East combined with a busy global electoral cycle could throw up all sorts of uncertainty. Here are three events that could reverberate negatively on Ireland.