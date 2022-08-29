Thousands of children begin school life with spring in their step

First day of school at Fermoyle National School, Lanesborough, Co Longford, for junior infant Helena Chapman. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Teacher shortages. Spiralling energy costs. School transport woes. This week’s news cycle makes for a not exactly uplifting start for the educational year.

Oblivious to the grim headlines, however, thousands of children are beginning their school journey with a spring in their step.

“When you have such a lovely building in such a lovely environment you cannot but be positive,” says Patricia Boyce, principal of Fermoyle National School.

Situated about five miles south of the local Shannonside town of Lanesborough, Co Longford, the school commands a peaceful view of the surrounding countryside.

While reflecting on all the innovations in primary education, including the advent of interactive whiteboards in the classroom, some things do not change.

“It’s all about the children,” she says. “As a staff we have the highest expectation that each child reaches their full potential, that they will be happy and make friends.”

Joining the school on Monday were 11 young girls and boys from the locality under the guidance of teacher Róisín Regan and classroom special needs assistant Tina Dowd.

The first day at school is all about socialisation, together with a little learning.

Although Covid restrictions have been eased, the pandemic is still something about which schools are conscious.

Hand hygiene

Ms Regan introduced a story of “super soap” as a means of teaching the class how to clean their hands correctly.

The children were forthcoming in saying when you need to wash your hands: “After you come in from working on the farm … After mowing the lawns … After footing turf on the bog, in case there was rats wee on the turf …”

Ms Regan said it was a “wonderful” first day. “All of the children settled in very well and really seemed to enjoy it,” she says. “There was a real buzz this morning, some nerves, some tears, lots of enthusiasm and of course lots of questions.”

Earlier it was Minister for Education Norma Foley’s turn to be questioned as she was pressed on different radio shows for a commitment to assist teachers who are couch-surfing or having to move back in with parents because of high rents.

Ms Foley said housing and accommodation issues were not unique to the education sector so it was unlikely that teachers living in urban areas would receive a special allowance to cover higher accommodation costs.