Patricia King to replace Jim Gavin as chair of North East Inner City Initiative

Patricia King will help oversee the ongoing work on the Mulvey report which was intended to serve as the blueprint for the rejuvenation of the north east inner city. Photograph: Eric Luke

Patricia King is to replace Jim Gavin as independent chair of the Programme Implementation Board for the North East Inner City Initiative (NEIC).

King, a long-time trade union official, served as vice-president of Siptu before becoming general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. She was succeeded in that role by Owen Reidy in 2022.

She is to take up her new role with immediate effect, the Government said in a statement on Wednesday evening. King will help to oversee the ongoing work on the Mulvey report which was intended to serve as the blueprint for the rejuvenation of the north east inner city.

The programme, which includes initiatives in areas including education, training, community policing and health, has had a total budget of more than €60 million up to the end of last year. Annual spending is estimated at more than €6 million.

King is currently a board member of the National Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority, and Uisce Éireann, as well as chairperson of the External Oversight Body of the Defence Forces. She has previously served on the boards of the RTÉ Authority, the National Roads Authority, the Dublin Airport Authority and the Apprenticeship Council.

Gavin resigned from the post in January, months after the conclusion of his ill-fated candidacy for the Irish presidency.