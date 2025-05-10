Girl seriously injured in Parnell Square stabbing now attending school full-time, says family

The scene of the stabbing incident at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre in November 2023. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A young girl seriously injured in a stabbing incident on Parnell Square a year and a half ago is now “attending school full-time”.

The family of the young girl who was seriously injured in a stabbing on Parnell Square in Dublin on November 23rd, 2023, has revealed that although she is now well enough to return to classroom-based learning, “she is not attending mainstream school”.

The girl, aged five at the time of the attack, was critically injured and spent most of a year at Temple Street Children’s Hospital before being released from medical care late last year.

The family has been sharing updates on a GoFundMe page, set up following the incident, which has raised almost €133,000.

In their most recent update, her parents added: “The staff at this very special institution have gone above and beyond (in our eyes) to make our little girl feel part of the group, even after joining mid-school year. We are forever grateful to the love and dedication everyone has shown her.”

They outlined that their daughter has “been attempting different sounds (some nasal ones), and moving her arms with more intent. Her happiness is infectious.”

Her family admitted that they have faced “some challenging days”, but noted, “we all go through them, even if we wouldn’t like a six-year-old to have to.”

In their update on the fundraising page, they also revealed that for them, “who see our angel warrior every day, it is more difficult to notice advances and changes in her, but for those who see her less often, her progress is clear”.

The brave family said that as summer approaches, they are “so happy to be able to spend it at home, hoping to spend days outdoors, smell the warm air, enjoy the sun and the sea”.

The multiple stabbings outside Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square left two other young children and a carer injured.

Riad Bouchaker (51) is currently before the courts charged with three counts of attempted murder, one of producing and possessing a kitchen knife, three counts of assault causing harm and one of assault causing serious harm.