Trial of man accused of Parnell Square attacks adjourned pending psychologist’s report

The case of a man accused of seriously assaulting a care worker and attempting to murder three children in Dublin over a year ago has been further adjourned pending review of a report from a psychologist.
Riad Bouchaker (51) was first charged in December 2023 in relation to the incident at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre.
A senior counsel for Mr Bouchaker on Wednesday told Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court that a doctor has been assessing the defendant over a number of months and had requested the preparation of a neuropsychological report.
This report has now been made available to her but the doctor has requested a further four weeks to review matters, the court heard.
Defence counsel also told the court that the doctor has encountered delays accessing the defendant in prison and with regards to the availability of an interpreter.
Mr Justice McDermott adjourned the matter until May 28th for a further update on the progress of the case.
Mr Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of two female children and one male child. He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker and possession or production of a knife.
The incident occurred outside a school on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023.