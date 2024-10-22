Taskforce recommends 10 ‘big moves’ to revitalise Dublin city centre

Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, at the launch of the Dublin City Taskforce Report in the GPO, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A Taskforce for Dublin established last May has put forward 10 “big moves” which aim to make the city safer, more welcoming and less run down.

It aims to increase the number of people living in the city centre and create a vibrant “always-on” city, according to its report published on Monday.

Chaired by An Post chief executive David McRedmond, this is what it recommended:

1. Revitalise O’Connell Street and environs:

- Redevelop the GPO as major public building. The taskforce is not making specific recommendations but said it received suggestions the building be used by RTÉ, a government department or museum.

- Develop the area as a cultural hub.

- Fast-track the delivery and funding of Dublin City Council’s public realm projects, including pedestrianization and cycling plans.

- Convert empty spaces above ground-floor for residential use.

2. Prioritise the total regeneration of social housing complexes in the city centre:

- Regeneration should be completed within three to five years using exchequer funding up front and in full.

3. Convert derelict sites into high-density residential areas with provision for essential workers:

- Increase significantly the council’s revolving fund to purchase vacant and derelict sites.

- Create a public-private partnership for high-density residential development.

4. Make policing and security more visible:

- Add 1,000 gardaí to Dublin city centre area to bring to EU average and accelerate reassignment of “noncore” policing duties from gardaí to other agencies.

- Establish city warden programme to support policing.

- Expand private security on public transport with increased powers.

- Upgrade CCTV network and enact legislation for real time monitoring.

- Relocate O’Connell Street Garda station to the GPO pending its long-term development.

5. Deliver more targeted and better located services for vulnerable populations in the city centre:

- Ensure emergency accommodation and processing facilities are more equitably spread across Greater Dublin.

- Develop and enact new bye laws to regulate on-street charitable services.

6. Implement a dedicated waste management plan for the city centre:

End the use of plastic bags for waste immediately. This is currently being trialled on the south side of the city centre only.

- Move to a single waste management provider in city centre via tender process.

- Run city-centre anti-litter campaign.

7. Operate the City Centre Transport Plan with agility:

- Implement the next phases of the Transport Plan, following on from the traffic restrictions on the quays.

- Increase night-time transport services.

- Repurpose some major car parks for cycle parking and logistic hubs.

8. Offer Dubliners compelling reasons to visit the city:

- Identify 3-4 high footfall areas to create attractive “visitor corridors”.

– Provide funding for cultural institutions to stay open later in the evening.

- Develop a plan to deliver sustainable development of hotels.

- Fund and promote Dublin’s Night-Time Economy strategy.

- Continue the basic income scheme for artists and expand Space to Create scheme.

9. Create a marketing and communications function for Dublin:

- Run ‘always-on’ marketing campaigns.

- Develop major digital platform for Dubliners.

- Co-ordinate a multiyear events programme across public and private sectors.

- Extend Smart Dublin online data sharing.

10. Evolve appropriate governance for a capital city:

- Establish a team under the Department of the Taoiseach to drive implementation of the taskforce plan over three years.

- Make decision on the enduring governance for the city, which could include a plebiscite on having a directly elected mayor.

- Identify lessons learned from implementation to be applied to other parts of Dublin and the country.