Fitzwillam tennis club seeks permission to enclose two padel courts

Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club is seeking planning permission for an enclosure over two padel courts at the club at Winton Rd, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Photograph: Inpho.

The Dublin 6 tennis club already in dispute with some local residents over plans for a 33ft high white “air dome” over a tennis court is now planning to construct a separate 34.4ft high enclosure over two padel courts.

In new plans lodged with Dublin City Council, Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club is seeking planning permission for a 10.5 metre (34.4m ft) enclosure over two padel courts at the club at Winton Rd, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

The structure is to consist of a metal frame covered by a white canvas.

A planning report lodged with the application by planning consultants Tom Phillips + Associates said that Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club ws one of the oldest tennis clubs in the world.

It noted that “2027 will be the 150th anniversary of the club and the proposed upgrades will facilitate celebrations associated with this anniversary.”

Associate director at Tom Phillips, Julie Costello, said that the proposed enclosure over two padel courts “has been carefully considered and designed to ensure that the proposed cover would not result in any adverse impact on the residential amenity of the neighbouring residential dwellings along Leeson Street Upper”.

Costello said that the sole purpose of the proposed reorganisation of the padel courts “is to ensure that the cover would not result in any overshadowing or overbearing impact on the neighbouring properties”.

The report states that the cover will be set back 25 metres from the rear wall of the original houses at Leeson Street and the new structure will, therefore, “not cause overshadowing to the open space associated with those houses, nor will it appear overbearing from within those houses”.

The proposed development will provide for enhanced recreational facilities, allowing for the existing courts to be used during adverse weather conditions, according to Costello’s 20-page planning report.

The proposed development, according to Costello, would achieve the realisation of a multiple of city development plan policy objectives and would make an important contribution to sport, active lifestyle and physical recreation within the local area.

Plans by Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club for its 33ft high “air dome” over a tennis court have been stalled where two separate appeals have been lodged by local residents to An Coimisiún Pleanála against the Dublin City Council decision to grant planning permission.

Objectors have described the air tent or dome as a “colossal glowing orb”.