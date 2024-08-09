Double Dublin homecoming for Olympic champion Kellie Harrington

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Irish gold winner Kellie Harrington on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 60kg final boxing during the at the Roland-Garros Stadium on August 6th. Photograph: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty

Olympic homecomings are starting to look a lot like buses – you wait ages for one and then two come along at once with next Monday shaping up to be a busy day for two-time Olympic champion Kellie Harrington.

The two-time boxing gold medal winner can look forward to two rounds of celebration – a GPO reception welcoming Team Ireland home scheduled for lunchtime – and a second party taking place not far away on Portland Row for later in the evening.

Dublin City Council and the North East Inner City Initiative have extended an invitation to the twice-gilded boxer’s fans to join them for the official homecoming of a genuine local hero.

“The local community has been fierce in its support of Kellie throughout her Olympic campaign, coming out in force to cheer her on in Diamond Park, through each of her inspirational bouts,” Dublin City Council said in statement issued on Friday evening.

“Following on from these recent screenings of Kellie’s road to victory at the Paris Olympic Games, it’s only fitting that Dublin 1 is once again the venue for what’s set to be a hugely exciting night, giving the superstar the hero’s welcome that she deserves, as the pride of both her own area of Dublin and the whole of the nation after her history making win,” it continued.

The bell for the start of the event will ring at 7pm with Ms Harrington making her way down Sean McDermott St from Diamond Park, towards The Five Lamps accompanied by the Dublin Fire Brigade Pipe Band.

She will then take the stage at Killarney Street to meet her fans who will also be treated to a performance from Sheriff Street vocalist Gemma Dunleavy before hearing from Ms Harrington herself and reliving the magic of Paris 2024.

“It’s set to be an amazing event and one that’s extremely well attended so guests are advised to get there early to avoid disappointment,” DCC said.

In order to accommodate the event, Killarney Street in Dublin 1 will be closed to traffic and there will be no parking on Sean McDermott Street for 12 hours from 10am on Monday.