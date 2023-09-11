New active travel scheme in south Dublin approved by council

Council staff said the works would take 18 months to two years to complete.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council’s plans to create new a new walking and cycling route along the “inferior” Rochestown Avenue have been overwhelmingly approved in a public consultation.

The proposed 2.2km long active travel scheme from the Graduate roundabout to Bakers Corner, incorporates a three-metre wide, two-lane cycleway, running on the northern side of the road and an 800m footpath on the southern side where no footpath currently exists.

It will also include four sets of traffic lights, at Grangewood; at Pearse Park near the garden centre; crossings at Pearse Park, a second crossing at the south eastern end of Pearse Park and at Glenview estate.

Two mature chesnut trees are to be removed, but more the overall planting scheme would see more than 175 new trees planted.

At Bakers Corner, the scheme links to the “DLR Central” pedestrian and cycleway on Kill Avenue, Mounttown Road Lower, Mounttown Road Upper and Glenageary Road Upper.

Plans to ban westbound traffic from turning from Rochestown Avenue into Pottery Road, were dropped from the scheme, following public consultation. The existing, eastbound, slip road-style junction from Pottery Road to Rochestown Avenue would be redesigned.

Consultants Aecom told councillors at Monday night’s meeting that of 248 valid submissions from members of the public, 157 were in favour of the scheme; 63 were in favour with some changes while just 28 disapproved of the scheme entirely.

The proposals also won broad support from councillors at Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

Councillor Jim Gildea told the members he was broadly supportive but he objected to the inclusion of two-way cycleways, which he said were less safe than single direction cycleways.

Cathaoirleach Denis O’Callaghan welcomed the scheme saying the members knew that Rochestown Avenue had been “an inferior road” for a very long time and the new scheme would address this.

On a vote the council adopted the scheme. Council staff said the works would take 18 months to two years to complete.