Proposed BusConnects project creates privacy issues and security risks, say west Dublin residents

Residents in west Dublin have told An Bord Pleanála (ABP) that their rear gardens and bedroom windows will be visible from upstairs bus windows, creating “privacy issues” under the proposed BusConnects project.

A submission from residents of Parkview in Kilnamanagh to ABP said: “There is also the added security risk, as our private property will be visible to the public, travelling bus passengers will be able to see if the property is occupied or what is contained in our back garden and back bedroom/bathroom.”

The observation was made in relation to the proposed Tallaght/Clondalkin to city centre corridor under the BusConnects scheme.

Under current plans, which have been submitted to ABP for approval, there would be a link road between Birchview Avenue/Treepark Road and Parkview/Greenhills Road, which would provide for bus and active travel.

A separate submission from residents in Birchview Avenue says privacy was a “huge concern” for them.

“A new bus corridor would bring double-decker buses much closer to our homes,” it said. “This will give passengers on the bus, a direct view into our homes, which is not acceptable.

“If the bus corridor was to go ahead, the buses would also increase the noise pollution to our homes. The back of our homes is parallel to Treepark Road which is already very busy, and we would then have traffic closer to the front of our homes too.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA), which is overseeing the rollout of BusConnects, said: “In relation to issues raised in submissions in respect of the BusConnects planning consent applications, these are now matters to be addressed by An Bord Pleanála as part of the formal planning procedure.

“Consequently, it would not be appropriate for the NTA to provide commentary in a separate forum from that formal statutory process.”

Planning consent applications for 12 bus corridors have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the NTA.

“Construction cannot start on the corridors until planning approval is issued by An Bord Pleanála and an exact timeline for such determinations is not yet available,” the NTA said.

An Bord Pleanála’s website says that a decision on the Tallaght/Clondalkin to city centre corridor will be made by November 6th.