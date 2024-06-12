FG councillor calls for witnesses after mother-in-law killed while campaigning

Theresa Clarke: Her son-in-law John Clendennen said: 'A person’s life is much more important than politics when it comes to a situation such as this'

The family of Theresa Clarke, the pedestrian who died following a collision with a cyclist in Ranelagh, have called for witnesses to come forward. Mrs Clarke, who was in her 70s, died five days after the incident on June 4th on Ranelagh Road.

Her son-in-law and recently re-elected Fine Gael councillor on Offaly County Council John Clendennen said the family were “totally devastated and united in grief”.

Cllr Clendennen, who is married to Mr and Mrs Clarke’s daughter Elaine, explained that receiving a phone call about what had happened was “one no one ever wants to get”.

“A person’s life is much more important than politics when it comes to a situation such as this,” he said.

“She would have been absolutely delighted that I was elected and helped me with my campaign and Fine Gael candidates in Dublin. She showed so much encouragement to so many, not only her family.

“We as a family were all so proud of her, her career and of her being a school principal. She was a massive support to so many and there was nothing you couldn’t ask her.”

It is understood that the mother-of-three from Knocklyon and Bohernabreena had been out canvassing for the party and helping with the placement of election posters for the Fine Gael party in the Dublin Bay South constituency when the collision occurred.

It is believed that Mrs Clarke, a former principal of Scoil Aonghusa Senior School, Balrothery, Tallaght, may have been crossing the road when a collision took place with one of two cyclists.

Gardaí said there had been “no arrests or charges” in relation to the collision and confirmed that a pedal bicycle was involved.

Cllr Clendennen, who did not wish to speculate on the circumstances of the collision, appealed to the public who may have been in the area at the time his mother-in-law was injured to come forward.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of Ranelagh between 10.45pm and 11pm [June 4th] to check any type of footage they may have including CCTV to make it available to gardaí so that they can determine exactly what occurred,” he added.

Mrs Clarke is survived by her husband, Michael, and daughters Elaine, Miriam and Josephine along with her three grandchildren.

A party colleague and recently elected party colleague who did not wish to be named said the death of Mrs Clarke was “so deflating” for everyone.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Gildea in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County County offered his sympathies to the Clarke family. “My sincere condolences to the Clarke family on your loss. I am shocked and saddened to hear of Theresa’s untimely death. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Mrs Clarke is reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Thursday morning to St Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena arriving for 10am Requiem Mass.

The board of management and staff of Scoil Aonghusa Junior, Balrothery where Mrs Clarke worked said she had left an “indelible mark” on the community. While staff and students at Hibernia College described her as “a great mentor and support”.