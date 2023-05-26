Burst main that caused Dublin water outage fixed overnight, Uisce Éireann says

Water pressure should be returning to normal at tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Dublin on Friday following repairs to a burst main.

Work to fix the damaged high-pressure main on Marrowbone Lane in Dublin 8 led to reduced pressure and water shortages across the city centre and surrounding suburbs.

Uisce Éireann said on Friday that the repairs were completed at around 2am on Friday. Following this, the utility firm said, the water supply was switched back on and began to refill the vast network of pipes across the city.

Pressure will take time to return to normal as the network refills in all areas, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network, a spokeswoman said.

More to follow...