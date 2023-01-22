Winning lotto ticket worth €3.5 million sold in Dublin

The store where the winning jackpot ticket was sold is set to be reveled on Tuesday. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The National Lottery has revealed that Saturday night’s winning jackpot ticket, worth €3.5 million, was sold in Dublin.

The lucky ticketholder, who has yet to come forward to claim their prize, is Ireland’s fourth National Lottery millionaire of 2023.

Lotto players in Dublin are being urged to check their tickets carefully for the winning numbers of Saturday’s draw, which were: 7, 29, 32, 33, 44, 46, and the bonus was 38.

The Dublin winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The store where the winning jackpot ticket was sold is set to be revealed on Tuesday.

In total, more than 84,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws this weekend.