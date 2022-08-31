Introduction of ‘anti-renter’ clamping in north Dublin estate delayed

The new clamping policy prompted sharp criticism from some residents in the estate, particularly from large numbers of renters who share homes with more than two cars, who have said the plans are 'anti-renter'. Photograph: Alan Betson

The introduction of a new policy to clamp any vehicles not parked in driveways in a north Dublin estate, which has been heavily criticised by many residents, has been delayed until the start of October.

Residents of Cedarview in Northwood, Santry, were informed a change in policy would mean they could no longer park on the footpath or road outside their homes.

In an August 9th letter, Wyse Property Management said the policy had been agreed by the Northwood owners’ management company (OMC) at an extraordinary general meeting in April.

The new policy prompted sharp criticism from some residents in the estate, particularly from large numbers of renters who share homes with more than two cars, who have said the plans are “anti-renter”.

Residents were told the new policy to clamp cars parked on footpaths or roads in the estate would come into effect from September 1st.

In a letter on Wednesday, the property management company advised residents the introduction of the new clamping policy would be postponed until October 1st.

Under the new policy, vehicles parked fully on a road between 9am and 6pm would not be clamped, but those part-parked on roads or on footpaths would be. Each home in the estate has a driveway with two car-parking spaces.

In an email to residents, Occu, the company that manages rental properties in the estate owned by the German fund DWS, said large numbers of cars parked on the streets and corners in the estate were “causing obstruction and creating a serious danger to life”.

The company said the local OMC had informed it of a recent incident where a child was hit by a car in the housing estate.

The correspondence, sent on Wednesday, said the volume of vehicles in the estate needed to be reduced and clamping was viewed as a last resort by the OMC.

“The landlord does not own the roads and it is not within our gift to give unencumbered parking throughout the estate,” it said. The company was trying to find alternative parking options, but said it “cannot guarantee that this will result in a successful outcome”.

“We do appreciate that this is an emotive subject for all parties, but we do ask that opinions and actions are kept civil at all times, not breaching the terms of lease,” the email said.