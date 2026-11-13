Northern Ireland’s first cases of bluetongue this winter confirmed

Cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas are at risk of the insect-borne viral disease known as the bluetongue virus. Photograph: iStock

The first cases of bluetongue in Northern Ireland during the 2026/27 winter season have been announced.

The virus has been detected in three sheep on a farm in Co Down, Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said.

It comes after confirmed cases of the virus this year have been reported in Great Britain and in the Republic of Ireland.

Cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas are at risk of the insect-borne viral disease known as the bluetongue virus (BTV).

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) has said it is a disease of animals, not humans, so there are no human or public health issues.

Muir said bluetongue poses no threat to the public.

“While it is disappointing to see this confirmed case of BTV-3 in Northern Ireland, it is not unexpected, given the spread of BTV-3 across Great Britain and Ireland this season,” he said.

“Continued vigilance and strict biosecurity measures remain of paramount importance and I would once again urge all farmers to report any suspicion of disease to Daera.

“It is important that I reiterate that bluetongue poses no threat to public health nor to food safety – milk and meat are safe to consume.”

Chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said: “As BTV-3 was confirmed in Northern Ireland in November 2025, further disease control measures such as movement restrictions and disease control zones will not be applied in response to this case.

“I would encourage farmers to be extra vigilant for any signs of the virus in their flocks or herds and report any suspect cases to Daera.

“Active surveillance is ongoing at abattoirs alongside post-import testing of susceptible animals imported from mainland EU countries.

“I also want to stress the importance of safe and responsible sourcing of animals.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee chairwoman and Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong urged farmers to be vigilant.

“Unwelcome news, though not unexpected given what has been going on across Great Britain and the Republic this season,” she said.

“The main thing tonight is that farmers know what to look for and who to ring. It affects cattle, sheep, goats, deer and alpacas. Anyone with any suspicion at all should be on to their divisional veterinary office or the Daera helpline.

“Biosecurity and being careful where you source animals matter more than ever now. The colder weather is on our side, because the midges that carry this are less active, and that gives us a bit of time to get ahead of it before next season.”

Anyone who suspects bluetongue in their animals should report it immediately to Daera or their local Daera direct regional office and seek veterinary advice. - PA