Crime & Law

Man arrested after teenager injured in Ballinasloe shooting

Gardaí seized vehicle and electronic devices during follow-up searches in the Co Galway town and Athlone on Wednesday

Members of An Garda Síochána searched a number of properties in Ballinasloe and Athlone following the shooting incident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Members of An Garda Síochána searched a number of properties in Ballinasloe and Athlone following the shooting incident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Fri Nov 06 2026 - 11:361 MIN READ

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a gun was discharged in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in the town’s Curragh Park estate in the early hours of Thursday.

“Shortly before 2am, a shot was fired in a green area in the estate and a male juvenile (teens) was subsequently treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University Hospital Galway,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“An incident room has been established at Ballinasloe Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.”

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Members of the force searched a number of properties in Ballinasloe and Athlone later on Thursday and seized a vehicle and electronic devices.

“A male adult in his late teens was arrested in Athlone and is being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” the statement added.

“A second male (aged in his 20s), was arrested in Athlone on foot of outstanding bench warrants.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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