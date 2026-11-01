Ireland

Cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Dublin

The man in his 20s was brought by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Colin Gleeson
Sun Nov 01 2026 - 08:551 MIN READ

A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car while cycling on Saturday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the “serious road traffic collision” that occurred on Bolton Street, Dublin 7, at about 9.40pm.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was brought by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

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Road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area of Bolton Street and Dominick Street between 9.20pm and 9.50pm are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter