Ireland

Child critically ill after road crash in Co Armagh

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit due to alcohol or drugs

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the scene.
Sun Nov 01 2026 - 13:431 MIN READ

A child is critically ill in hospital after a road crash in Co Armagh.

Three children were injured in the incident on Cusher Road in Markethill on Saturday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit due to alcohol or drugs.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended after a report of a crash involving two cars, one of which was towing a caravan, at about 1.20pm

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“Three children were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” they said.

“Two of the children sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, whilst the third remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“One woman aged in her 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

“She remains in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.”

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