Prehistoric burial site at Loughcrew in Co Meath seriously vandalised

Prehistoric cemetery at Loughcrew in Co Meath vandalised. Photograph: Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage

A Garda investigation is under way after “serious vandalism” at the prehistoric megalithic burial site at Loughcrew, Co Meath.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said the vandalism had resulted in “serious damage” at the historic site.

Stones within one of the passage tombs, some of which are decorated with megalithic art, have been damaged by blunt force and graffiti, it said.

This is a “significant case of heritage crime” and an offence under the National Monuments Acts, the department added.

The site has been inspected by the National Monuments Service – Archaeology and the Office of Public Works (OPW), and an investigation involving An Garda Síochána is now under way.

The Loughcrew Megalithic Cemetery, also known as the Hills of the Witch, is a group of Neolithic passage tombs near Oldcastle in Co Meath. Spread over four undulating peaks, the tombs date back to 3000 BC.

The hills and tombs are the highest point in Co Meath.

The area is also home to the Loughcrew Estate, from which it is named.

It is one of the four main passage tomb cemeteries in Ireland.

The other three are Brú na Bóinne, also in Co Meath, Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery and Carrowkeel Cairns, both in Co Sligo.

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