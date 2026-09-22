Ireland

Prehistoric burial site at Loughcrew in Co Meath seriously vandalised

Stones decorated with megalithic art were damaged in what authorities described as a significant heritage crime

Prehistoric cemetery at Loughcrew in Co Meath vandalised. Photograph: Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage
Prehistoric cemetery at Loughcrew in Co Meath vandalised. Photograph: Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage
James Cox
Tue Sept 22 2026 - 10:211 MIN READ

A Garda investigation is under way after “serious vandalism” at the prehistoric megalithic burial site at Loughcrew, Co Meath.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said the vandalism had resulted in “serious damage” at the historic site.

Stones within one of the passage tombs, some of which are decorated with megalithic art, have been damaged by blunt force and graffiti, it said.

This is a “significant case of heritage crime” and an offence under the National Monuments Acts, the department added.

READ MORE

What if Lucy Letby never killed a baby? What if no crime was committed?

Christy Kinahan senior faces no cartel-related criminal charges

The new map of Earth is a wake-up call for Ireland

Trump and the media are in a shared nightmare after he inadvertently bans himself from TV

The site has been inspected by the National Monuments Service – Archaeology and the Office of Public Works (OPW), and an investigation involving An Garda Síochána is now under way.

The Loughcrew Megalithic Cemetery, also known as the Hills of the Witch, is a group of Neolithic passage tombs near Oldcastle in Co Meath. Spread over four undulating peaks, the tombs date back to 3000 BC.

The hills and tombs are the highest point in Co Meath.

The area is also home to the Loughcrew Estate, from which it is named.

It is one of the four main passage tomb cemeteries in Ireland.

The other three are Brú na Bóinne, also in Co Meath, Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery and Carrowkeel Cairns, both in Co Sligo.

Deportation flights: How much do they cost, how do they work and why have they ramped up? ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter