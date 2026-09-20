Three men killed in separate road crashes in Wexford, Limerick and Meath

The scene on Connaught Street in Athboy, Co Meath, where a man has died in a road crash after his car struck a premises. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Three men were killed in separate road traffic incidents on Sunday.

A motorcyclist (50s) died after a collision between his bike and a van on the R736 near Wellington Bridge, Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 3.15pm.

The driver of the van did not require immediate hospital treatment, gardaí said.

The road remained closed on Sunday evening to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions were in place.

Earlier on Sunday, a man in his 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a tree on the N21 at Cummeen, Adare, Co Limerick. The incident took place at around 2.40am.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

Two male passengers in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick. One, who is in his 20s, remained in a critical condition on Sunday, while the other, an adult teenager, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning for a technical examination by An Garda Síochána, and diversions are in place.

Separately, a man in his 50s died after his car crashed into a premises in Athboy, Co Meath.

The incident took place at around 2am on Sunday on Connaught Street.

The body of the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, for postmortem.

In the case of each collision, gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They have also requested any motorists who might have dashcam footage from the relevant location around the time of the crash to make that footage available to them.

People can contact any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.