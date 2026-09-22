Seven out of 10 under-25s consider emigrating for a ‘better life’

An estimated 62,500 people emigrated from the State in the 12-month period up to last April, according to the Central Statistics Office. Photograph: Thinkstock

About seven in 10 under-25s in the Republic are considering moving abroad in search of a better life, a new survey suggests.

Housing, the cost of living and access to secure and well-paid employment are identified as key concerns for young people in the polling conducted by Red C for the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), a representative body for voluntary youth organisations.

The survey found that 68 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds are considering leaving the Republic and 71 per cent believe they would have a better quality of life if they did. A similar survey published by the NYCI last year suggested that 62 per cent of under-25s were considering going abroad to seek a better quality of life. In 2024, that figure ws was 72 per cent.

An estimated 62,500 people emigrated from the State in the 12-month period up to last April, according to the Central Statistics Office. Of that number, 32 per cent (19,900 people) were aged between 15 and 24.

The NYCI has commissioned surveys over several years tracking the attitudes of young people. This year’s research is based on surveys with 1,010 young people aged between 18 and 24.

Housing and affordability continue to be the primary concerns for young people, according to the findings, but worries about employment opportunities have “increased significantly” year on year. Nine in 10 young people say it is becoming harder to find “secure, well-paid” work, according to the latest survey.

The survey also found that nine in 10 young people feel they have been negatively affected by the rising cost of living and 89 per cent agreed that the housing crisis disproportionately affected young people.

Other points of concern for respondents included transport costs and mental health difficulties.

NYCI policy and campaigns manager Grace McManus said the finding should serve as a wake-up call.

“Too many young people feel that the chance to build a secure and independent life is slipping out of reach,” she said. “When almost seven in 10 are considering leaving Ireland, we cannot dismiss this as simply a lifestyle choice.”

McManus added: “Young people are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for a fair chance to live independently, plan for the future and build their own life.”

In advance of Budget 2027, the NYCI has called on the Government to address youth homelessness, the impact of the cost of living on young people and the cost of education.