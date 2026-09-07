Fourth man (30s) arrested over fatal Leopardstown brawl

The incident involved a spade and led to the death of Siminic Rostas (24). Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A fourth man (30s) has been arrested as part of the Garda investigation into a fatal brawl at an abandoned premises in Leopardstown, Co Dublin.

Several men were hospitalised, and a 24-year-old man died after suffering “catastrophic injuries”, following a violent confrontation in the evening of Saturday, August 29th, involving a large number of people.

The incident, which took place at an abandoned premises that was home to about 15 members of the Roma community, resulted in the death of Siminic Rostas (24) on Tuesday, September 1st, a court heard.

Two men, Kevin Rostas (21) of Harrington Street, Dublin 8, and Cristian Demian (23) of Howth Road, appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday on charges relating to the incident.

A third man, Augustin Rostas, has also appeared in court in relation to the incident. The 22-year-old, with addresses at Convent Place, Hatch Street Lower, and Kevin Street, Dublin 2, was granted conditional bail.

Gardaí arrested a fourth man on Sunday and held him for questioning at a Dublin Garda station. He has since been released without charge to allow for a file to be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are investigating possible links between the violent disorder incident and an attack in a Spar shop in Ranelagh, south Dublin, shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday. Four people were arrested by gardaí following the knife attack.

A man who suffered stab wounds in the attack was brought to hospital with injuries that were thought to be non-life-threatening and has since been released.