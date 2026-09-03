Donald Trump to meet Catherine Connolly during Phoenix Park engagements

US president Donald Trump will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin again during his trip to Ireland, as well as President Catherine Connolly on his way to his Doonbeg golf course in Co Clare. Photograph: Getty

US president Donald Trump is scheduled to meet President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin in separate engagements at the Phoenix Park during his visit to the Republic next week, before travelling to his Doonbeg golf course.

The logistical details of Trump’s brief visit and the significant security operation surrounding it are being finalised by officials.

The current schedule the Government has mapped out has Trump travelling to Dublin’s Phoenix Park where he will separately meet Connolly and the Taoiseach, according to three sources with knowledge of the plans.

Trump is also expected to meet US ambassador Edward Walsh, whose Deerfield residence in Phoenix Park is a short distance from Áras an Uachtaráin and Farmleigh House, where the Republican leader is to meet Martin.

The Government has not yet confirmed any details of the US president’s visit, or any official engagements in Dublin.

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Trump is expected to attend an event marking the anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks in the United States, before travelling to the Republic to attend the Irish Open golf tournament being held in his Co Clare golf course.

It is understood he plans to fly into Dublin Airport where he will be greeted by a senior member of the Government, possibly Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris.

Officials who have been working on the logistics of the Trump visit stress that the current plans could still change at a later stage. The Government is expecting Trump to arrive on Saturday, September 12th, however.

[ Inside the Doonbeg bubble where the locals and Trump have reached a deal of mutual benefitOpens in new window ]

According to the latest version of the schedule, which has begun to be firmed up in recent days, the US president will travel to Phoenix Park for a string of political and diplomatic engagements.

A separate stop to turn the sod on the site of the new US embassy complex in Ballsbridge had provisionally been listed on a draft itinerary as recently as last week. However, sources in Government have said that event may now not take place.

Following his meetings in Phoenix Park, the US president is due to fly from Dublin to Shannon Airport, possibly travelling by helicopter, to stay in his Doonbeg golf course and watch the Irish Open tournament which will conclude on Sunday 13th. He is expected to depart later that day.

Connolly, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, said during the Irish presidential election last year that if required in the course of official duties she would meet the US president.

Anti-Trump protests are being organised by neutrality campaigners, Opposition politicians and other political activists to take place in Dublin and Co Clare, which will necessitate a significant security operation led by the Garda.

Last November it was confirmed Trump International Golf Links Ireland would host the 2026 Amgen Irish Open tournament, which will see Rory McIlroy defend his title in a field that will also include Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.