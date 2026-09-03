Irish woman and husband who died in Spain ‘deeply missed’

Thomasina and Patrick Tobin were pronounced dead at a property in the town of Cullera last week.

An Irish woman and her husband, who died in Spain, will be “deeply missed”, according to a notice announcing their deaths.

Thomasina and Patrick Tobin were pronounced dead at a property in the town of Cullera, south of Valencia, on Monday last week.

It was reported that they had been discovered in a hot tub by their teenage children.

An online notice on Thursday said the “sudden and tragic passing” of Thomasina Tobin (née McArdle), formerly of Cabra, Castleblayney, and her “beloved husband Patrick (Paddy)”, originally from Wellington, New Zealand, was being announced with “profound sadness”.

The RIP.ie notice said the “much loved parents” will be “deeply missed” by their children, their families, relatives and many friends.

It added that Patrick Tobin had extended family and friends in Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and beyond.

It said: “Thomasina and Paddy shared a life filled with love, family and friendship.

“Their sudden passing has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and loved them.

“May they rest in eternal peace together.”

The notice added that funeral arrangements will be announced “in due course” and said donations can be sent to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.