Gnawed packaging and rodent droppings at pizza outlet cited among reasons for closure order

The FSAI reported that environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive served three closure orders and one prohibition order on food businesses during October for breaches of food safety legislation. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

An “extensive active rodent infestation” and risks of cross-contamination were among the reasons the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued closure orders last month.

The FSAI reported that environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) served three closure orders and one prohibition order on food businesses during October for breaches of food safety legislation.

Pizza Max, located on 64 Talbot Street in Dublin, was served with a closure order on October 29th which at the time of publication had not yet been lifted.

Evidence of noncompliance included the observation of an “extensive active rodent infestation” throughout the premises.

Rodent droppings were found on the floor underneath the chest freezers in the dough preparation area where dough was being prepared at the time, as well as in and on food contact materials such as food delivery bags, and on shelving units where food containers were stored.

Rodents droppings were also found on the floor throughout the premises and on top of storage containers for products such as mayonnaise.

The closure order, which required all of the premises to close, also said evidence of gnawed packaging was found, and multiple gaps were noted in the structure of the building.

A closure order was also served on JJ Ramen, a takeaway located at 2 The Hill, Stillorgan, Dublin, on October 8th, and was lifted on October 12th.

The order stated there was no evidence to demonstrate that a food safety management system had been implemented to safely identify, monitor and control hazards.

Shortcomings included no available temperature-monitoring records, as well as no adequate procedures in place to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination or pathogens from raw to ready-to-eat foods and food contact equipment.

Rodent droppings were found on the floor in the food storage rooms and food preparation area. “Significant accumulations” of food debris and grease were also evident.

The Smoky Island retailer located at Robinscourt Togher, Co Cork, received a closure order on October 19th, which has yet to be lifted.

Evidence of noncompliance included that the food business operator was unable to provide evidence it had implemented or maintained adequate food safety procedures at the premises.

Inspectors found the wash-up facilities were situated “outside the back garden area”, and there was no supply of hot water available at these sinks.

The Smoky Island retailer was also served a prohibition order on October 16th which has yet to be lifted.

The prohibition order directed that a number of items be withdrawn from sale with immediate effect.

These included one tray of salting duck, four containers of mackerel heads, four trays of smoked salmon, one tray of smoked mackerel, two packets of sliced smoked pork, two packets of smoked duck, six packets of smoked chicken and 10 packets of ham slices.

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the FSAI, said: “It is deeply concerning to see some food businesses continuing to fall short in respect of fundamental food safety requirements.

“With the busy Christmas period fast approaching, we are reminding food businesses to start preparing now so they have robust food safety procedures in place to deal with increased demands and pressures on their businesses,” he added.