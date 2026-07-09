Mosque on loyalist bonfire is ‘sickening and cowardly’, says NI Secretary Hilary Benn

A bonfire with a replica mosque placed on top in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. The same bonfire site has attracted controversy in previous years. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Police have been urged to intervene after a replica of a mosque was placed on top of a loyalist bonfire pyre in Co Tyrone.

The model was visible on top of the pyre in Moygashel on Thursday. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said one man had been arrested.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn described the bonfire display as a “sickening and cowardly act of intimidation”.

“This is not about tradition, and in no way does it represent the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland. We must stand united and completely reject such hatred.”

The Moygashel Bonfire Association said it had “noted the predictable fury in respect of the act of political protest at our bonfire site this year”.

“This year we have focused on an issue of significant public interest,” it said. “If there was no uncontrolled illegal mass immigration, we would have no need to protest on this issue.

“Our display expressly does not target any individual. We make that very clear. Our opposition is not to people, but rather to ideology and government policy.”

Signs saying “secure our borders” and “end the threat of radical Islam” have also been placed on the pyre, which is made up of pallets and is due to be set alight on Friday night.

The same bonfire site has attracted controversy in previous years. Last year there was condemnation after effigies of migrants in a boat were burned on the Moygashel fire.

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Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, said: “This vile display is a blatant attempt to stir up anti-Muslim hatred and intimidate local families. It must be met with a decisive response by the police.

“The placing of an effigy of a mosque on top of a bonfire amounts to incitement to hatred directed at real people who live, work and raise families in Northern Ireland.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are aware of the item placed on top of the bonfire in Moygashel. A 56-year-old man has been arrested ... He remains in custody at this time.”

The DUP said effigies should not be placed on bonfires. A party spokesman said it supports the right of people to express lawful political opinions “even where those opinions are controversial or unpopular”.

“These should be positive cultural celebrations,” he said. “We support those within our community that wish to celebrate their culture by continuing with that tradition in a peaceful way.

“The placing of flags, effigies or other items on bonfires is not part of that tradition and should not take place.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Jon Burrows called for the “immediate removal of the offensive display”.

“Bonfires are an important cultural tradition for many within the unionist community, and there will be many peaceful and respectful bonfires across Northern Ireland over the coming days,” he said.

“However, that tradition is undermined when bonfires are used to intimidate, provoke or demean others. There can be no place for placing any place of worship on a bonfire and setting it alight. It is simply wrong.

“Sadly, images of this bonfire will once again travel around the world, damaging Northern Ireland’s reputation and playing into the hands of critics of unionist and loyalist culture.”