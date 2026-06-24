Ireland’s oldest woman, Sr Colette Hickey, dies aged 108

Sr Colette Hickey became the first recipient of the Cork Person of the Year award in 1993

Tributes have been paid to a “visionary” and “dedicated” nun who has died just over two weeks after becoming Ireland’s oldest woman.

Sr Colette Hickey, who was born during the first World War, died at the age of 108 in a nursing home in Cork city.

Manus O’Callaghan, founder of the Cork Person of the Year, said Sr Colette was the first recipient of the award and said she won for her work in establishing Edel House, a shelter for homeless women and children in need of emergency accommodation.

“She won the inaugural award in 1993 and she received the award from taoiseach Albert Reynolds – he came straight from London after he signed the historic Downing Street Declaration with John Major in December 1993, so it was a special day, but then she was kind of special.

“The day that she got the award, I was walking her out the door of the old Jury’s Hotel. I said by way of small talk, ‘If ever I can be of help, let me know’ and the next morning a phone call and I ended up 20 years on the committee of Edel House. That was how she was, she drew you in.

“She was a strong woman, and a lovely person, very down to earth. She lived a good life – it’s a very sad day.”

Sr Colette was born Bridget Hickey in Barracree, Ballinamult, at the foot of the Comeraghs, Co Waterford, on January 31st, 1918. She joined the Good Shepherd Sisters in 1935 when she was 17 years old.

She joined the order initially at its house on Clare Street, Limerick, but after she made her first profession in July 1938 she was appointed to the community in Sunday’s Well, Cork city, where she worked in the bakehouse and kitchen.

In 1972, she opened Edel House, a shelter for women and children on Dyke Parade, Cork, but it later transferred to Grattan Street where it continues to operate today providing accommodation for up to 10 families as well as support services.

Last year as she celebrated her 108th birthday, a spokesperson for Edel House described Sr Colette as “a visionary who planted a seed that blossomed into what we now know as Good Shepherd Cork. Sr Colette has lived a life of profound dedication and impact”.

Sr Colette, who became Ireland’s oldest person on June 4th following the death of Tipperary woman Ellen Hynes at the age of 109, died at Bons Secours Care Village.