Weather warning as Ireland set for temperatures up to 30 degrees, Europe faces highs over 40

Met Éireann has issued a hot weather warning as temperatures of up to 30 degrees are forecast across the country for this week.

The status yellow warning will be on place from 12pm on Tuesday until Friday morning.

The forecast said daytime temperatures will be in excess of 27 degrees during the week before climbing higher towards 30 degrees on Thursday. Minimum night-time temperatures of 15 degrees are expected.

Although some light drain or drizzle may fall in the morning, Monday will see good spells of sunshine with some thundery showers possible in the south and east.

The latest forecast comes amid heatwaves in several parts of Europe, including France.

French authorities have put more than a third of the country under a red heat alert, cancelled some outdoor sports events and restricted alcohol consumption at a nationwide music event amid forecasted temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

The hot weather is also pushing the mercury into the late 30s and up to 40 degrees in parts of Spain, Germany and Italy.