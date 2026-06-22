Ireland

Six-year-old girl dies after being struck by van in Newry

Kourtney Khloe McCormick died in hospital from injuries after incident on Sunday

Kourtney Khloe McCormick (6) who died following a road traffic incident in Newry on Sunday evening. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Kourtney Khloe McCormick (6) who died following a road traffic incident in Newry on Sunday evening. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Mon Jun 22 2026 - 19:181 MIN READ

A six-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a van in Newry, Co Armagh, on Sunday evening.

Police said Kourtney Khloe McCormick, who had just turned six, died following the incident involving a black Ford Tourneo van in the Springfarm Heights area at around 9.25pm on Sunday.

She died in hospital from her injuries. A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson issued an appeal for information.

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“The young girl was taken to hospital where she tragically later died from her injuries,” they said.

“Officers attended and the driver of the van, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene.

“She remains in custody at this time as inquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision.

“Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage of what happened, which could assist with our inquiries.”

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