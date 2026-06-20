Heat dome could emerge over Europe as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures of up to 25 degrees

A heat dome, similar to the one seen at the end of May, could re-emerge in Europe next week. Photograph: Tom Honan

Temperatures of up to 25 degrees are on the horizon for the week ahead, with mostly dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Met Éireann’s forecast shows Saturday will be dry with long clear spells, but patches of mist and fog will form overnight.

Mist and fog will clear on Sunday morning and it will be a dry day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees.

A few light showers are possible on Sunday night near northern coasts, but otherwise the forecast is dry with long clear spells and mild temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

Met Éireann’s forecast shows Monday will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, heavy showers will move in from the south, mainly affecting Leinster and Munster but possibly extending further to the north. Thunderstorms are also possible.

The heavy showers will clear eastwards early on Monday night, giving way to largely dry conditions, and cloud will increase in most areas on Tuesday, with some patchy rain or drizzle possible in the northwest.

It will be warmest and sunniest in the east and southeast with temperatures reaching 21 to 25 degrees on Tuesday, while it’s expected to be less warm across the rest of the country with top temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

A heat dome, similar to the one seen at the end of May, could re-emerge in Europe next week, but there is uncertainty at this stage about what the weather will look like in Ireland further into next week, according to Met Éireann.