State apology to Bill Kenneally’s victims was sincere, but SF leader cut to the heart of it

Jason Clancy, Paul Walsh, Colin Power, Gerry Mullane, Kevin Keating and Barry Murphy arrive at Leinster House to receive a formal State apology from the Taoiseach. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The men who had their childhoods stolen sat in the Distinguished Visitors’ Gallery.

The Taoiseach read their names into the record of the Dáil.

Jason Clancy, Paul Walsh, Kevin Keating, Colin Power, Barry Murphy, Simon O’Toole and Gerard Mullane.

Once the young victims of a pillar-of-the-community predator, now the brave survivors of a paedophile’s depravities and a powerful establishment’s blind eye.

Above them in the public gallery, their families watched on with tearful pride. Finally, their magnificent seven would get the apology, and the vindication they fought for over a decade to secure.

Micheál Martin was unequivocal.

“As Taoiseach I apologise unreservedly, on behalf of the State, to the victims of Bill Kenneally for what was a clear and serious dereliction of duty.”

He apologised to the men in the chamber and to all the other victims of the Co Waterford basketball coach and sports volunteer who groomed and abused young boys in the 1970s and 1980s while the authority figures who should have kept the children safe protected one of their own instead.

[ Bill Kenneally’s death ‘a strange release’, abuse survivor saysOpens in new window ]

On the way into Leinster House on Tuesday afternoon, the group posed for photographs outside the imposing gates and talked of their hopes for the day.

“It’s about getting vindication and getting the State apology and getting closure for all of us,” said Jason Clancy.

“I think it’s a feeling of relief. It’s been a long journey for us over the last 10 years, really, and for our families as well, who are all with us today. I think it’s recognition of the journey we’ve been on,” said Colin Power.

For Micheál Martin, who, like his recent predecessors, is no stranger to State apologies, this one was different. It’s one thing for a Taoiseach to apologise for the failings of the system or of a particular societal group, but it this time he had to apologise for the actions of two prominent members of the Fianna Fáil party who did nothing to help put a stop to Bill Kenneally’s vile activities.

“I am profoundly sorry that two former public representatives from my party so comprehensively failed to defend and protect young children from their nephew and cousin,” he said.

The man responsible for what the Taoiseach called this “theft of childhood” was the nephew of former Fianna Fáil TDs Billy Kenneally snr and the cousin of his son and successor, Brendan Kenneally. And the paedophile’s uncle was a monsignor.

Three influential and powerful men who stood by while a close relation ran rampant in their community.

[ Who was Bill Kenneally? The basketball coach whose crimes had ‘lifelong impact on victims’Opens in new window ]

An Garda Síochána – from the most senior ranking officers in the area down – also failed these boys, despite ample opportunities to act.

Lest there be any doubt, the Fianna Fáil leader repeated his statement that two TDs from his party failed in their duty to protect children. “They failed in their duty by putting their own relative first.”

When that apology finally came, there was little reaction from the men in the Distinguished Visitors’ Gallery. Perhaps a few quick glances to loved ones in the gallery and one or two whispered words between some but, for the most part, they sat with their heads bowed and let the moment sink in.

The Tánaiste followed where the Taoiseach left off and also commended the men for their courage and determination to seek justice.

“We are truly sorry ... and today, we salute your courage,” said Simon Harris.

The lengthy and forensic report of the commission of investigation which led to this Dáil apology would not have come about without the “tenacity” and “motivation” of these men who were “the victims of a monstrous evil” in their young lives.

In the end, “the truth emerged, not because the system worked but because the survivors refused to give up”.

Powerful speeches from both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

It’s a pity that they were delivered to a chamber which was near deserted for most of the time given over to the State apology and the debate following it.

It was disappointing to note that family members in the gallery to support the resolute survivors well outnumbered the amount of TDs in the chamber for almost all of the session.

A State apology is a big deal. The vast swathe of empty benches did not reflect well on our elected representatives.

When the distinguished visitors were welcomed to the chamber, there was a hearty round of applause from the assembled deputies – all 25 of them. TDs wandered in and out, depending on whether their party leader was speaking or whether it was an independent nipping in for their speaking slot and out again.

[ There was no collusion in the failure to stop Bill Kenneally. There didn’t have to beOpens in new window ]

There were many speeches in the two hours allotted, all saying the same thing because there was only one thing to say: the boys groomed and abused by Bill Kenneally were let down by the State authorities in a terrible dereliction of their duty and forsaken by civic leaders more concerned with protecting reputations.

And words could scarcely convey the depth of their admiration for the survivors’ bravery in pushing for answers, recognition and closure.

It was Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who cut through all the sincerely expressed contributions to catch the moment, and the hearts of the people in the public gallery and their loved ones in the VIP enclosure close to the Ceann Comhairle and beside the TDs.

She spoke to them directly.

“You exposed the truth. You brought Kenneally to justice. You stopped him ... Today, your strength, dignity and compassion shine brightly and powerfully above this darkness.”

Then she spoke of families – different generations above in the tiered seating opposite and above them.

“To the young people in each of your lives, your sons, your daughters and your grandchildren, let me say this: I hope that, when you look at your dad’s face, you see a hero and a man who faced unspeakable trauma and who still found it within himself to seek truth and justice and to overcome.

“He did all of this not just for himself but for you too so that you would know the lengths to which he would go to protect you – to protect any child – and to comfort and heal the young boy that still lives within him and to right a terrible wrong.

“That is the measure of your father.”

One man’s son leaned forward and buried his face in his hands, shoulders heaving. His brother put a comforting hand on his knee.

McDonald continued: “Every time he laughs or smiles, every time he holds you in his gaze, I hope you see this incredible courage, this honour and this unbreakable character, and know this too – Bill Kenneally did not win.

“The horror of his abuse did not win. Love won.

“The young boys of Waterford won.

“Your dad won.

“The past will always be there, but the rest of this life belongs to him, to you and to your families because that is the future your father has made possible.”

Suddenly, the restraint was gone – Dáil chamber or not. Men, women, children were weeping. Tissues out everywhere, hands grabbing hands, hugs.

And in the Distinguished Visitors’ Gallery, the brave men who were once the voiceless boys, cried too.

Because now they are strong.