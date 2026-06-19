Man (30) dies in hospital a week after Belfast assault

Carl Holland (30) has died following an assault carried out in west Belfast on Friday June 12th

A man has died following an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast last Friday.

Carl Holland (30) was from the local area, police said.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Carl Holland has sadly passed away, and our thoughts are, first and foremost, with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Carl was the victim of an assault, which happened outside licensed premises in the Suffolk Road area of the city on the night of Friday June 12th.

“The male suspect arrived by taxi, he punched the victim, and then left in the taxi. This was at approximately 9pm.

“Carl was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, where he remained in a critical condition until his untimely death.”

Police have made an appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

The spokesperson said: “From inquiries, we know that a verbal altercation had taken place, inside the premises, earlier that same evening.

“I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or the earlier altercation, and who may have captured footage, whether CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam.

“You can contact officers on 101 or report online at psni.police.uk/makeareport, quoting reference number 1174 13/06/26.”

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent was subsequently released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

A 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm were also bailed as inquiries continued. - PA