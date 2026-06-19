Teenage passenger in stolen car that killed man crossing road jailed for two years

Calum McDonagh (19) pleaded guilty to knowingly allowing himself to be carried in the vehicle without the consent of the owner. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A teenage father has been jailed for two years for being a passenger in a stolen car that knocked down and killed a man in Dublin two years ago.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that a 40-year-old man, Michael Farrelly, died after being struck by the stolen vehicle while crossing the Coast Road in Baldoyle at around 1am on July 17th, 2024.

Calum McDonagh (19) was before the court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to knowingly allowing himself to be carried in the vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Sgt Ronan Cowley told the court that gardaí noticed a white Hyundai driving along the coast road in Portmarnock that morning. They saw that it was being driven by a youth, with another youth in the passenger seat, who turned out to be McDonagh.

Gardaí activated their blue lights, but the Hyundai failed to stop. They alerted Command and Control and followed the car for 4.2km.

They saw the vehicle hit something but continued driving. The gardaí stopped and saw a person on the ground. Michael Farrelly was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Hyundai was discovered 500m away on Willie Nolan Road. Enquiries began and a taxi driver was stopped and explained that he had been booked to take someone to McDonagh’s address.

McDonagh was not home when gardaí arrived at his house and it turned out that he had been picked up by his mother in the early hours.

CCTV was gathered and McDonagh was identified travelling in the car about 10 minutes before the incident.

He was arrested, having presented himself with his mother at Clontarf Garda station and told gardaí that he was deeply sorry.

He was asked if he knew they had hit someone and he said that he did. He had seen him hit the windscreen.

McDonagh agreed that he had cancelled taxis and accepted that he was hiding from gardaí that night.

He was formally charged in October 2025, before he turned 19. The court heard that the driver is also before the courts.

The court heard that McDonagh had 91 previous convictions, including for unauthorised taking of vehicles and for unauthorised carrying, the same offence to which he pleaded guilty in this incident.

He also had six convictions for dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving at the time.

Since this incident almost two years ago, he has committed 25 offences and had received two jail terms.

The deceased man’s brother, Conor Farrelly, entered the witness box to read a victim impact statement. He said his brother, Mikey was just 50m from safety, exactly where he was supposed to be, when he was killed.

“What happened has destroyed our lives,” he said. “His death has crushed us. It’s crushed me.”

He said that his brother’s injuries were so bad that the family was forced to have a closed casket at his funeral.

He referenced guilty pleas and remorse, but said that true remorse would have been to stop, to check if Mikey was alive.

“You did not even attempt to help Mikey,” he said.

Small said that her client had offered an unreserved apology for his actions, which had catastrophic consequences.

His father had been absent from his childhood, and when he was present, he had a negative impact. He left school at the age of 12.

Judge Orla Crowe

imposed a sentence of two years and six months. Due to his youth, adverse childhood, and neurodiversity, she suspended the final six months for a year.