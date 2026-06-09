Man (30s) dies following three car crash in Co Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A man in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Limerick involving three cars.

The incident occurred on the N21, between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West, Co Limerick at about 11am on Monday.

The male passenger of the first car, aged in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the first car left the scene on foot and gardaí are seeking to identify this person.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, were both treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver of the third car, aged in her 60s, was also treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The N21 road remains closed while Gardaí investigate.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, including those who may have dash-cam footage.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for information about a hit and run on Tuesday morning in Collision Shangan Road in Dublin at about 7.45am.

The incident involved a car and a cyclist in his 20s who is in the Mater hospital with serious injuries.

The car left the scene.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.