Minister calls on retailers to stop selling disposable barbecues after Tesco withdraws sales

A wildfire that recently broke out in the Five Mile Bridge area of Killarney National Park this week.

Retailers have been urged to follow the example of Tesco and withdraw sales of disposable barbecues.

Tesco made the decision in response to a request from the Department of Enterprise that disposable barbecues not be sold while a status orange high forest fire risk warning was in place.

The warning, which was put in place on July 6th, has been extended to this Monday. With no rain forecast nationwide, it is likely to be extended again.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan described Tesco’s actions as a “responsible and timely action that demonstrates real environmental and community leadership, and Tesco is to be commended for taking this important step.”

Earlier in the week the Minister described disposable barbecues as an “absolute scourge” which were most likely the cause of several forest wildfires and linked to the most recent one in Killarney.

In response to the Government request, Tesco, the State’s largest retailer, said its action was taken “in response to concerns around wildfire risk and the safe use of disposable barbecues, following a voluntary ask from the relevant authorities”.

Currently there are two large wildfires still burning, one in the Wicklow Mountains National Park and the other in Killarney National Park.

“The current conditions serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that fires can have on our landscapes, wildlife, local communities and the dedicated emergency services who respond to them,” O’Sullivan said.

“I hope that other retailers will now follow the excellent leadership shown by Tesco and take similar precautionary measures during this period of heightened fire risk.

“By working together, we can all play our part in protecting the countryside and its wildlife and habitats, supporting our emergency responders and reducing the risk of further devastating fires.”