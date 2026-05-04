Met Éireann forecasts cool weather for early May due to northerly airflow

Met Éireann says Monday afternoon is likely to be bright and sunny. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The bank holiday Monday is expected to be fairly cloudy but punctuated by bright and sunny spells during the afternoon.

After patches of mist and scattered light showers in the morning, the day could see temperatures of up to 15 degrees, Met Éireann says.

Dublin will be mainly dry, with bright intervals, but a couple of showers could develop.

The forecaster says the weather in Ireland this week is likely to be cool for early May, with a northerly airflow as high pressure dominates. It will bring a decent amount of dry weather but some rain too.

Tuesday will be largely an echo of Monday, though with top temperatures a little lower, at 10 to 13 degrees.

It is expected to be dry across most areas on Wednesday with sunny spells. Some showers will develop over Ulster and northeast Leinster, says Met Éireann. Temperatures are nudging slightly lower, with maximums of 9 to 12 degrees.

A generally dry and bright Thursday will see some rain develop in the northwest during the afternoon before spreading slowly southeastwards during the evening and night. Temperatures could reach 14 degrees.

The rain is due to linger on Friday, which Met Éireann says will be mostly cloudy. It predicts outbreaks of rain over Munster, Leinster and east Ulster, with the west getting the best of the sunshine. In light breezes, the highest temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Looking farther ahead, the forecaster says it could turn more unsettled during the second week of May with more frequent spells of rain. Temperatures should sit at about normal for this time of year, it says.