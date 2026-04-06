Former State solicitor Patrick Treacy leaves estate worth €3.2m

Patrick F Treacy's estate includes all assets, typically including the value of homes or land and investments. File photograph: Getty Images

Former state solicitor Patrick F Treacy from Co Tipperary left an estate valued at €3.2 million when he died in May last year, according to papers published by the Probate Office.

Treacy (93), of Pearse Street in Nenagh, founded a solicitors’ firm in the town and went on to serve as State solicitor for Tipperary North for many years.

The value of an estate includes all assets, typically including the value of homes or land and all investments.

Treacy, who died at his home on May 28th, 2025, was predeceased by his wife Eileen, and survived by his children Marion, Eileen, Rita, Tim and Patrick. He had 14 grandchildren.

Speaking in the days after his death at Nenagh District Court, Mariea Flanagan, president of the Tipperary Solicitors Bar Association, led tributes to Treacy.

She said he was always proud to say he was born in the year of the Eucharistic Congress in Ireland in 1932.

Flanagan said he was “knowledgeable and experienced, and very generous with sharing that knowledge” and had remained a consultant in his own company right until recent years.

She also mentioned his pride at being a winner of the Law Society’s Findlater Scholarship and noted Treacy’s interests away from professional life, including being president of the local community group Nenagh Lions Club, as well as an avid golfer.

Among those to pay tribute to Treacy on RIP.ie was Harry Martin, Nenagh president of St Vincent de Paul, who said he was “always a true gentleman, an original legal eagle in Nenagh, sympathetic to every cause, including charities, especially St Vincent de Paul”.

The current State solicitor for Tipperary North, David Peters, wrote on the site: “Pat will always be remembered by those who knew him as someone who performed his duties to the highest standard and with a unique level of courtesy and collegiality that was evident to all.”