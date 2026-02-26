An Post announces 300 new jobs in postal delivery staff

An Post said parcel volumes are ‘exceeding all forecasts through ecommerce growth'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

An Post plans to hire 300 more postal delivery staff nationwide to meet the demand for its parcel delivery service.

The new workers will be hired throughout the State.

The company has also opened a new parcel processing facility at Cheeverstown, Dublin 24, which will be automated over the coming months, in time for the 2026 peak season.

Parcel volumes are “exceeding all forecasts through ecommerce growth”, a statement from An Post said.

“Volumes in 2025 were 27 per cent up on the prior year overall, leading to three million parcels being delivered by An Post every week in the lead up to Christmas.”

Parcel volumes in January and February 2026 were almost 50 per cent higher than in the same months last year.

The company also confirmed the group’s 2025 results would show growth in revenue, earnings, cash and profit compared with 2024. These figures are expected to be announced in the second quarter of the year.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, said, “capacity is the major issue” as ecommerce continues to grow.

The 300 additional frontline delivery staff and additional processing at Cheeverstown will increase capacity before a major new parcels site for Ireland is opened at the end of the decade.

McRedmond said An Post continues to “target efficiencies in non-frontline areas, through process redesign and technology”.

The growth in 2025 and 2026 to date “shows the seismic impact of online on global trade”, he said.

“Parcel network capacity is an essential infrastructure for the State, allowing people and businesses to locate and operate anywhere.”

