Widespread wind and rain for week ahead, says Met Éireann

There's unlikely to be a day without rain in Ireland this week. Photograph: Alan Betson

Monday will see widespread rain across the country while the outlook for the remainder of the week is for further wet and windy conditions until the weekend at least.

That is according to Met Éireann, which had predicted showers or more persistent conditions for as far as can be reasonably forecast.

Monday’s rain will range from drizzle to heavy downpours, gradually clearing northwards through the day, but remaining very wet in Ulster into the evening, the national forecaster said. The best of the weather is expected to be in the southwest, where sunny spells will develop at times. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 5 to 9 degrees, with light and variable winds.

Monday night should see some patches of fog, frost and ice forming, but more wet and windy conditions are expected to be in place by morning.

The national forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions for Cos Cork and Kerry from 2am to 8am on Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to start off cloudy with wet and windy conditions moving northwards over the country. The rain is expected to be heavy at times. A clearance to dry conditions with sunny spells will follow before showers or further spells of rain push in from the south.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range from 5 to 9 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells to the north of the island with scattered showers, while further south will be cloudier with more persistent outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures will range from 6 to 10 degrees, with moderate to fresh easterly winds, stronger on southern and eastern coasts.

for Thursday are for scattered showers with limited bright spells. Highest temperatures are expected to reach 6 to 9 degrees, with light to moderate south-easterly winds.

Met Éireann said the detail for Friday is uncertain but it looks like being a breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers or more persistent outbreaks of rain spreading northwards across the country.

Highest temperatures on Friday of 5 to 8 degrees, with moderate to fresh south-easterly winds, stronger on Atlantic coasts.

While the detail beyond Friday is more uncertain, Met Éireann said low pressure would continuing to dominate, bringing further showers or more persistent spells of rain.