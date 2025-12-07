Status yellow weather warnings to affect all counties in coming days

A gale warning for all coasts takes effect for the entirety of Tuesday. File photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Southern counties will be affected by a status yellow rain warning from Monday night, before the entire State comes under a wind alert in the early hours of Tuesday.

The six counties of Northern Ireland are under a status yellow weather warning, issued by the UK Met Office, which is due to lapse at 3pm on Sunday. The office says heavy rain may lead to some disruption.

Met Éireann predicts a dull start for the rest of the country, with outbreaks of drizzle and occasionally heavy rain. The national forecaster says Connacht and Munster should see sunny spells mixed with scattered showers in the afternoon, with the rain clearing to the northeast by evening. Temperatures should reach between nine and 12 degrees in some areas.

On Monday morning, the weather in Ireland is expected to be dry and bright for many, with scattered showers. Met Éireann says cloud will increase through the day, with rain outbreaks moving in from the southwest later.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford will come under a status yellow rain warning from 9pm on Monday until 9am Tuesday. The forecaster warns of possible localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The State will also be affected by a status yellow wind warning between 3am and 9pm on Tuesday. Met Éireann anticipates “very strong and gusty” southerly winds, with gales possible near coasts. It says there is an increased risk in coastal areas due to the coincidence of very high spring tides.

While the wind alert is in force, people should be wary of the potential for difficult travel conditions, flooding of low-lying coastal areas, wave overtopping and debris.

A gale warning for all coasts takes effect for the entirety of Tuesday.

Met Éireann predicts Wednesday will be a breezy day with sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the rain could be heavy, prolonged, and bring a chance of hail and thunder, mainly in the west and north.

Later in the week, the forecaster expects the weather to remain unsettled, with further rain and the risk of strong winds at times. However, it says there will likely be dry and bright periods.