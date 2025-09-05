Wet and windy weekend to follow dry Friday

The weekend is forecast to be wet and windy. Photograph: Laura Hutton/Collins Photo Agency

The weather will remain unsettled over the weekend and into next week, with wet and windy conditions forecast for the coming days.

Friday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Isolated showers will present overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. More rainfall will arrive during the evening with highest temperatures between 17 and 18 degrees.

Saturday night will be wet and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy at times. It will be mild overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Sunday morning is due to be wet and windy with widespread rain and fresh to strong south to southeast winds.

A clearance to scattered blustery showers and sunny spells will follow by late morning. The winds will become southwesterly and gradually moderate with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Any showers will mainly affect Atlantic fringes on Sunday night with long clear spells elsewhere.

Monday will generally be dry and crisp to begin with sunny spells, but heavy showers will move into Atlantic counties. Some showers will make their way further east later with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a moderate, occasionally fresh southwest wind.

Tuesday will be a dull wet day with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.