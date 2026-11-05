Ireland should encourage US to change tack on foreign affairs, McEntee tells conference

The United States is “still our most important security partner”, and Ireland should encourage it to change tack on some of its foreign affairs positions, Helen McEntee has said.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence was addressing an EU defence and security conference at Dublin Castle on Thursday as part of Ireland’s EU presidency.

In her address, McEntee emphasised Ireland and the EU’s support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been targeted with sanctions under Donald Trump’s second administration.

She also called for continued EU support for Gaza.

“We simply cannot wait for a new government in Iran or in Israel to be formed or for possible changes in the US,” she said.

“The international community must act ... the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank where violent settlers and settlement expansion have reached unprecedented levels and yet they go unchecked.

“We need to act and we need to collectively defend the two-state solution.”

However, she highlighted the importance of EU-US relations, and encouraging the US to “change some of the approaches” it has taken.

“It is essential that in everything that we do and when we talk about our policies that we are working closely with our colleagues in the US,” she said.

“They are still our most important security partner, and it is essential that we are working with them and that we are ... where possible ... encouraging changes to some of the approaches that have been taken.”

Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine is a key talking point of the conference. McEntee condemned Russia while also pointing to Ireland’s efforts to help Ukraine, including assistance and its bid for EU membership.

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Minister for Defence Helen McEntee meets Irish peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

McEntee also addressed the upcoming conclusion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission.

The recent Cabinet approval for removal of the triple lock will allow Defence Forces members to participate in a new EU mission in Lebanon.

This has been heavily criticised by Opposition TDs, but McEntee and her colleagues have defended the plans.

They have also rejected claims the mission could result in Irish soldiers coming under threat from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) clashes with Hizbullah.

McEntee addressed the new mission in her address on Thursday. “Advancing EU support for the security and the stability of Lebanon is also a priority,” she said.

“I can tell you that I came from Lebanon just last weekend, where I travelled directly to the south, to the area that is currently occupied by the Israel Defense Forces.

“As far as the eye can see, not a single building is left standing. It is quite devastating to see what has happened.

“My concern, and I think that of many people, is that when our uniform troops pull out, who will be there to monitor what is happening? Who will be there to see what happens?”

She added: “We welcome agreement on establishing a new EU support mission for Lebanon. While it’s not a successor to UNIFIL, this will provide important supports.”

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