Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Laois

Man was pronounced dead at the scene in Borris-in-Ossory, near Ballaghmore

The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions currently in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Stephen Conneely
Thu Jun 26 2025 - 11:15

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle crash in Borris-in-Ossory, near Ballaghmore, in Co Laois in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was moved to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a port-mortem examination is to take place.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident on the R445 around 3.15am this morning.

The road remains closed this morning, with local diversions currently in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the area between 3am and 3.30am this morning to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Garda station, or Portlaoise Garda station on (057) 8674100.

They can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

