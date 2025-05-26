Ireland weather: Some hazy, sunny spells but rain likely to return

There will be some sunny spells and scattered showers at first but it will become cloudy and wet

Rain showers and sunny spells will dominate weather for the coming days and into the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Current indications suggest the mix of weather in Ireland will carry into the bank holiday weekend.

There will be scattered showers and some sunny spells at first in Dublin on Monday morning but it will become cloudy and wet as outbreaks of rain move eastwards across the country through the day.

The rain will turn heavy at times during the late afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of between 11 to 15 degrees.

Rain will clear from the east early on Monday night and be followed by clear spells and scattered showers, mainly over the northern half of the country. Another spell of rain will move into the southwest later in the night.

It will become wet on Tuesday morning as rain extends across the country from the southwest. The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon but it will stay generally cloudy with some showers.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 14 degrees over the northern half of the country, with light variable winds, and 14 to 18 degrees further south with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and scattered showers at first on Wednesday. Cloud will increase and rain will spread northeastwards across most of the country during the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures between 13 to 16 degrees,

Thursday is due to be breezy and blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 17 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds.

It will become mostly dry with clear spells on Thursday night as showers become isolated.

There will be a dry start to the day on Friday with some hazy sunny spells, with rain then moving in across southern areas. Highest temperatures will be between 14 to 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

The forecaster said current indications suggest that “unsettled weather will continue for the weekend with spells of rain and showers”.