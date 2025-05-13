Ireland weather: 10 days of sunshine predicted

The extraordinary sunny weather in Ireland which has rolled in since late April will continue for at least 10 days, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will reach 24 degrees on Tuesday in midlands areas and the pattern will remain for the foreseeable future. There will be high temperatures everywhere except on the east coast and in Dublin where there will be a persistent easterly breeze.

Met Éireann forecaster Jennifer Foran said that it looks like the sunshine is here to stay.

“There is no big sign of the breakdown of the high pressure. The next 10 days looks like a dry, settled period of high pressure over us.”

But Ms Foran said there will be further thunderstorms on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday afternoon in the southeast, south and west and she warned that the track of them is hard to predict at this stage.

Met Éireann called off a yellow warning for thunderstorms when the clouds passed over quicker than expected.

The warning was issued for the counties of Dublin and Wicklow from 8pm to midnight, but it was cancelled at 9pm.

Ms Foran said the track of thunderstorms can be hard to predict and the warning was called off once the storm clouds passed over the Irish Sea.

The storms brought some much-needed rain to the two counties involved.

“There is a need for rain at this stage. There will be rain, but it will be small amounts and it is not going to replenish what we are missing,” she said.

In the UK the Environmental Agency has warned a potential summer of drought. England has had its driest spring since 1961 and April was very dry too.

The National Farmers’ Union has warned that crops are already failing and they need rain in May to save the harvest.

The forecast for the coming days is for plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the high teens or low twenties.

On Wednesday, there will be showers developing in parts of Cork and Munster through the afternoon and evening, some heavy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees in eastern fringes to 24 degrees in the west in moderate easterly winds.

It’s likely to stay sunny and warm for the weekend with highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, according to Met Éireann.