Search to resume for man reported fallen overboard from yacht off Co Waterford

The search for a man who was reported as having fallen overboard from a yacht off the Co Waterford coast on Saturday is to resume on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 116, based out of Dublin, joined the search, which began when the alarm was raised at about 10.40pm on Saturday by a person still on the UK-registered vessel.

The UK coast guard was also contacted after the person said they believed the vessel was off the coast of Swansea in Wales.

However, the Irish Coast Guard located the vessel off the coast of Ceann Heilbhic in Co Waterford.

The vessel was travelling from Brighton to Swansea via Falmouth.

Waterford-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 117 carried out searches, assisted by a fixed-wing aircraft from the UK, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessels from Dunmore East in Waterford and Ballycotton, Co Cork.

A spokesperson for the Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed the Coast Guard is co-ordinating a search for a missing man believed to have gone overboard from a UK-registered yacht 16 nautical miles south of Dunmore East in the Irish Sea.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Irish Coast Guard said an “extensive search of the area south of Dunmore East” had been called off for the night and would resume on Monday morning”.