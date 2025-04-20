Search underway for man who fell overboard from yacht off Waterford coast

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre said the Coast Guard is coordinating a search for a missing man. Photograph: Irish Coast Guard/ PA Wire

Search efforts are underway for a man who was reported as falling overboard a yacht off the Waterford coast on Saturday night.

Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 116 based out of Dublin has now joined the search.

The rescue began when an alert was raised at about 10.40pm on Saturday by another individual who was still on the UK-registered vessel.

The UK Coast Guard was also contacted after the person said they believed the vessel was off the coast of Swansea in Wales.

However, the Irish Coast Guard located the vessel off the coast of Ceann Heilbhic in Co Waterford.

The vessel was travelling from Brighton to Swansea via Falmouth.

Waterford-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 117 carried out searches last night, assisted by a fixed-wing aircraft from the UK, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessels from Dunmore East in Waterford and Ballycotton, Co Cork.

A spokesperson for the The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) confirmed the Coast Guard is coordinating a search for a missing man believed to have gone overboard from a UK registered yacht 16nm South of Dunmore East in the Irish Sea.

“A 999 call was received last night by the Coast Guard coordination centre in Dublin from the yacht requesting assistance,” a spokesperson said on Sunday morning.

Weather conditions are “calm on scene at present”, and the MRCC Dublin continues to coordinate rescue resources in the area with Coast Guard helicopters, a UK Coast Guard fixed wing and lifeboats.